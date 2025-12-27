Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 27: Can Atlanta cover against red-hot NY?

Saturday features 9 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 5:00 PM ET to 8:00 PM ET. Can the Kings cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Mavs? Can Orlando cover against the Nuggets as moderate home underdogs? Will the Knicks defeat the Hawks by 6+ points at State Farm Arena? Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 27 article.

NBA Best Bet: Sacramento Kings +2.5 over Dallas Mavericks

I like the Kings here. Sacramento should cover the 2.5 points at home against Dallas because the Kings match up well statistically and have owned the Mavericks ATS recently — 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 vs. Dallas and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall. Sacramento’s offense is averaging similar points per game to Dallas this season, while Dallas has been inconsistent on defense and erratic when it comes to shooting, making them vulnerable at the Golden 1 Center. Historically, Sacramento has beaten Dallas by double digits and squeezed out close wins in this rivalry, showing they can hang around and even win outright. Final score projection: SACRAMENTO KINGS 113, DALLAS MAVERICKS 109.

NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +4.5 over Denver Nuggets

I’d take the Magic in this one. Orlando should be well-positioned to cover the 4.5 points at home against Denver because the Nuggets just played a tough Christmas overtime game with heavy minutes for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, potentially leading to fatigue against a younger Magic squad. The Nuggets are historically 3-7 ATS in their last 10 vs Orlando, showing they’ve struggled to cover in this specific matchup. Meanwhile, Orlando is 5-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage, 3-2 ATS on no rest, and 5-4 ATS in non-conference games this season — all situational angles that support the underdog cover. Expect a competitive, close battle, with the Magic having a chance to win it at the end. Final score projection: ORLANDO MAGIC 118, DENVER NUGGETS 115.

NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +5.5 over New York Knicks

I’d take the Hawks here. Atlanta should be able to cover the 5.5-point spread at home vs. New York because matchup history and situational trends favor the Hawks keeping it close — Atlanta is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games vs. the Knicks — showing they can hang with this opponent historically. The Hawks have also handled adversity well this season: they are 6-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage, 4-3 ATS on no rest, and 9-6 ATS as an underdog, all supporting value on the side of the home team. Expect a competitive game where the Hawks’ ability to play with pace and score keeps it tight. Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 115, ATLANTA HAWKS 112.

Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 27

Sacramento Kings +2.5 Orlando Magic +4.5 Atlanta Hawks +5.5

