Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 20: Can Dallas knock off Philly on the road?

Saturday features 10 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 5 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET. Can the Mavs cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Sixers on Saturday night? Will Detroit defeat Charlotte by 11+ points at Little Caesars Arena? Can Phoenix improve its stellar ATS record against Golden State? I’ll pick all three contests below. Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 20 article.

NBA Best Bet: Dallas Mavericks +1.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

I like the Mavericks here. Dallas is a strong play to cover the +1.5 points and/or win outright against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Dallas plays at an up-tempo pace that creates more possessions and late-game scoring opportunities, and their offensive efficiency ranks in the top 10 while their defense forces enough stops to stay competitive. The Mavs are reliable against the number as dogs and against unfamiliar opponents — 12-7 ATS as an underdog, 8-3 ATS in non-conference games, and 12-9 ATS in non-division games this year — showing consistency in spots like this. I see Dallas pulling it out late. Final score projection: DALLAS MAVERICKS 113, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 110.

NBA Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets +10.5 over Detroit Pistons

I’d take Charlotte in this contest. The Hornets should cover the 10.5-point spread as road underdogs at Detroit by slowing the pace, keeping possessions low, and staying competitive in key stretches. The Hornets are 13-10 ATS as an underdog, 6-5 ATS as a road underdog this season, and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against Detroit, showing they’ve historically hung around the spread vs. the Pistons in similar spots. Detroit scores around 119.1 ppg while Charlotte allows about 118.7 ppg, suggesting the gap isn’t massive on offense/defense alone. I see a competitive game on Saturday. Final score projection: DETROIT PISTONS 118, CHARLOTTE HORNETS 110.

NBA Best Bet: Phoenix Suns +5.5 over Golden State Warriors

I’d take Phoenix in this one. The Suns should cover the 5.5 points as road underdogs against Golden State by controlling tempo and leaning on their efficient offense. The Suns are 9-8 ATS as an underdog and 8-6 ATS after a win this season, showing they handle pressure spots well. Additionally, the Suns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. the Warriors, which indicates a strong situational edge. Phoenix’s defense limits pace and forces contested shots, while their offense generates efficient looks from deep — a recipe that keeps games within striking distance. I see another tight game between these two Pacific Division squads. Final score projection: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 112, PHOENIX SUNS 108.

Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 20

Dallas Mavericks +1.5 Charlotte Hornets +10.5 Phoenix Suns +5.5

