Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 13: Can OKC stay hot and advance in the NBA Cup?

Saturday is the semifinals of the NBA Cup from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The games are on Prime Video. Can the Knicks cover the spread as neutral-site favorites on Saturday night? Can the 24-1 Oklahoma City Thunder keep rolling against a gritty Spurs squad? Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 13 column.

NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +5.5 over New York Knicks

I like the Magic here. Orlando should cover the 5.5 points against the Knicks because their defensive efficiency and ability to control pace often keep games close. The Magic rank among the better half-court defensive teams in the league, limiting shot quality and forcing opponents into longer possessions, which naturally suppresses scoring margins. Offensively, Orlando has been efficient attacking the rim and generating second-chance points, allowing them to score without needing to play up-tempo. If the Magic dictate the pace and continue to defend at a high level, New York will struggle to create separation. Final note: Orlando is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against New York. Final score projection: ORLANDO MAGIC 114, NEW YORK KNICKS 111.

NBA Best Bet: San Antonio Spurs +9.5 points over Oklahoma City Thunder

I like San Antonio to cover here. San Antonio should cover the 9.5-point spread against Oklahoma City because their pace control and improved two-way efficiency should keep them competitive, especially with Victor Wembanyama expected to play. With Wembanyama anchoring the defense, the Spurs are far more effective at protecting the rim and forcing lower-efficiency shots, which should slow OKC’s scoring runs. Offensively, San Antonio has been more efficient when playing through Wembanyama in the half-court, minimizing turnovers and generating cleaner looks at the rim. If they keep the tempo in check and defend consistently, the Thunder will struggle to pull away. Of note: San Antonio is 6-3 ATS as an underdog this season. Final score projection: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 122, SAN ANTONIO SPURS 115.

Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 13

