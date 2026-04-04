Saturday NBA Best Bets April 4: Can the Nuggets snap the Spurs’ winning streak?

Saturday has 20% of the league in action as the first week of April 2026 winds down. It features 3 contests on a light NBA slate with start times ranging from 3:00 PM ET to 7:00 PM ET.

Can the Wizards and Heat score enough to go over the total in Miami? Will the Spurs win and cover against the Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets April 4 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Over 248.5

I like the over here. Targeting the over is a potential value play, and Washington and Miami are in a prime spot to eclipse the 248.5-point total on Saturday afternoon. The over is a profitable 43-33 in Wizards games this season and hits at a stellar 40-31 clip when Washington plays as an underdog.

Miami matches that offensive pace, with the over going 42-35 in their contests overall. Furthermore, the over is an impressive 26-15 when the Heat face an opponent on equal rest this season. Expect a high-scoring shootout between these Eastern Conference foes in South Beach.

Final score projection: MIAMI HEAT 132, WASHINGTON WIZARDS 124.

NBA Best Bet: Denver Nuggets +2 over San Antonio Spurs

I’d take the Nuggets in this one. Targeting a live home underdog offers excellent value, and the Denver Nuggets are in a good spot, catching 2.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Denver consistently thrives in this role, boasting a lucrative 15-6 ATS mark as an underdog this season. They also excel when given extra time to prepare, going 12-7 ATS with a rest advantage, and they sport a stellar 11-4 ATS record when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year.

Coupled with a solid 25-22 ATS record in conference matchups this season, the Nuggets have the situational trends in their favor to defend their home court against the second-best team in the West on Saturday.

Final score projection: DENVER NUGGETS 116, SAN ANTONIO SPURS 110.

Saturday NBA Best Bets April 4

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Over 248.5 Denver Nuggets +2

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