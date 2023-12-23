Rockets vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Houston Rockets head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Rockets vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

The Houston Rockets are 14-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-8-2 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 17-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-11-1 ATS this season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Houston Rockets (+6.5) at 538 New Orleans Pelicans (-6.5); o/u 223.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Rockets vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets small forward Tari Eason has missed the club’s last two games due to left leg soreness. He’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s road clash with the Pelicans. Eason is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 21 minutes per contest for Houston this season.

Houston wing Reggie Bullock Jr. has missed the team’s last two games with an illness, and he’s also listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against New Orleans. Bullock is averaging 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11 games of action for the Rockets this year.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans power forwards Zion Williamson (illness) and Cody Zeller (ankle) both sat out their team’s last game, and both players are listed as questionable for Saturday night’s home date with the Rockets. Williamson is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in 24 starts this year. Zeller has logged 10 minutes per contest in 22 games of action thus far in 2023.

New Orleans forward Matt Ryan will miss Saturday’s game with a right elbow injury. He’s targeting late January for a return. Ryan is averaging 9.3 points per game in 22.9 minutes per contest this season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Houston.

New Orleans is 10-4 ATS as the home team this season.

Houston is 4-6-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Houston is 4-11-1 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

It’s worth monitoring the injury status of Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson all the way up to game time. He provides New Orleans’ offense with some explosiveness when he’s in the lineup. Despite that, New Orleans just beat Cleveland on the road without him, 123-104 on Thursday night, and they looked good doing it, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 42.9% from long range in the victory.

Houston is coming off of a big home win against Dallas on Friday night, but the tight turnaround could prove to be too much for them. The Rockets are a different team on the road as they are 5-6-1 ATS away from the Toyota Center and 11-2-1 ATS at home this season. Houston will also be at a rest disadvantage, which works in New Orleans’ favor. The Pelicans are 5-3 ATS with the rest advantage this season, and I like them to win and cover at home against the Rockets on Saturday night.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -6.5