Rockets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Houston Rockets head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Mavericks cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Rockets vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Houston Rockets are 38-39 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-33-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 47-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 45-32 ATS this season.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Houston Rockets (+6.5) at 562 Dallas Mavericks (-6.5); o/u 226.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NBA TV

Rockets vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets center Alperen Sengun (ankle), small forward Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), and power forward Tari Eason (leg) will all sit out Sunday’s road tilt with the Mavericks. The biggest loss among those three is Sengun. The Turkish big man was in the midst of a breakout season before getting injured as he was posting 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game prior to getting hurt.

Houston rookie forward Amen Thompson (ankle/finger) is probable to play against Dallas on Sunday. The #4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field this season.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green (ankle), forward Greg Brown III (personal), and center Dereck Lively II (knee) will all be out of the lineup against the Rockets on Sunday. The biggest loss among that trio is Lively who is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 55 appearances for Dallas this year.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic (knee) and power forward Maxi Kleber (back) are both officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest. Doncic is the best player on the team and is leading the NBA in scoring with 33.8 points per game in 2024.

Rockets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Houston is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

Houston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Dallas is 25-21 ATS after a win this season.

Dallas is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Rockets vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Houston has been scuffling of late. The Rockets are 0-4 straight up and 1-3 ATS in their last 4 contests. One of those losses was an 18-point home defeat against Dallas last Sunday. The Rockets are 1-2 straight up and 1-2 ATS in their 3 games against the Mavericks this season. Dallas might have Houston’s number.

The Mavericks have been on a hot streak. Dallas is 13-2 straight up in their last 15 games dating back to March 7th. At 45-32, the Mavericks have the second-best record against the spread in the NBA this season. What’s more, Dallas is 9-6 ATS in division games and 31-19 ATS in conference games this season. The latter figure is the second-best mark in the league. I think Dallas will continue their stellar play and will win this game rather comfortably at home against Houston on Sunday.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -6.5