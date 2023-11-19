Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Houston Rockets head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Sunday night at 9:30 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Rockets vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Houston Rockets are 6-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-3-1 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-8 ATS this season.

Rockets vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Houston Rockets (+5.5) at 572 Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5); o/u 218.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Rockets vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets small forward Tari Eason is questionable for Sunday’s game with a lower left leg injury. Eason is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 17.3 minutes per contest for Houston this season.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun was great in his team’s 106-100 loss to the Clippers on Friday night. In that game, Sengun scored a team-high 23 points, pulled down 8 rebounds, and doled out 4 assists in the loss. Sengun leads the Rockets in both scoring with 19.8 points per game and rebounding with 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt will sit out Sunday’s game with a heel injury. Los Angeles forward LeBron James (calf) and point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee) are both questionable to play in Sunday’s home tilt with Houston. James has been on the injury report all week but has yet to miss a game since he sat out Sunday’s home tilt with Portland.

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis is probable to play on Sunday with a nagging hip injury. Davis is second on the team in scoring with 21.6 points per game and leads the club in rebounding with 11.8 boards per game this season.

Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Houston is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Houston is 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS as a favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS as the home team this season.

Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Houston has begun their franchise turnaround. The Rockets went 22-60 last season, then made some sweeping changes. Houston hired former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and signed forward Dillon Brooks and guard Fred VanVleet in free agency. The Rockets’ young players like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith are all coming along nicely in their developmental path. The Rockets are currently the sixth seed in the West and have the seventh-best point differential in the NBA.

The Lakers have been inconsistent this year. L.A. has a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak all in the past couple of weeks. The Lakers have struggled against the number as a home favorite since the arrival of LeBron James in 2018. Since 2018, the Lakers are 70-82-4 ATS as a home favorite and 100-132-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest. The latter figure is the second-worst in the NBA in that span. I think the Rockets keep it close against the Lakers on Sunday so I’m on Houston and the points in L.A.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS +5.5