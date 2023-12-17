Rockets vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Houston Rockets head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Rockets vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Houston Rockets are 13-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-5-2 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 18-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13-1 ATS this season.

Rockets vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Houston Rockets (+6.5) at 574 Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5); o/u 230.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Rockets vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets small forward Jae’Sean Tate is questionable to play in Sunday’s road tilt with the Bucks due to an illness. Tate is averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 17.8 minutes per contest for Houston this season.

Houston shooting guard Amen Thompson is also questionable with an illness for Sunday’s game. Thompson has missed the club’s last two contests due to said illness, and his availability is up in the air. Thompson is averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 5 games of action for the Rockets thus far in 2023.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton didn’t play in his team’s 146-114 home win over the Pistons on Saturday evening. The team cited rest/injury management as the reason for his absence. He should be good to go against the Houston on Sunday night. Middleton is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 20 starts for the Bucks this year.

Milwaukee shooting guard Malik Beasley sat out Saturday’s game with a non-COVID illness, and he’s officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Beasley is averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest in 24 starts for Milwaukee this season.

Rockets vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 6-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Milwaukee is 2-1 ATS when playing on no rest this year.

Houston is 9-12-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Houston is 17-28-1 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Rockets vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Bucks are taking on the Rockets in a rare situation: a hometown back-to-back. Milwaukee defeated Detroit at home on Sunday evening 146-114 in a contest where Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton both sat out. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo only played 26 minutes and the only Milwaukee starter to play over 30 minutes was young forward MarJon Beauchamp. The Bucks shouldn’t be fatigued for this matchup on Sunday.

Houston has been hot against the number of late (8-2 ATS in their last 10 games), but that could be chalked up to the quality of their opponents. In that 10-game span, the Rockets have 3 ATS wins over the lowly Grizzlies and another over the 4-20 Spurs. Houston’s only 2 ATS losses in their last 10 games came on the road against teams with offensive superstars, the Mavericks and the Lakers. I can see this Rockets-Bucks matchup playing out in a similar fashion on Sunday night. I’m laying the points with Giannis and Milwaukee at home in this one.

Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -6.5