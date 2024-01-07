Raptors vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at 8:30 PM ET. Can the Raptors cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Toronto Raptors are 14-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-18-1 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 17-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-18 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Toronto Raptors (+2.5) at 524 Golden State Warriors (-2.5); o/u 237.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Raptors vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game with a quadriceps injury. Trent is averaging 11.3 points and 2.2 made three-pointers per game for Toronto this season.

Toronto center Christian Koloko (illness) and small forward Otto Porter Jr. will both sit out Sunday’s road clash with Golden State. Porter is averaging 2.6 points per game in 11.6 minutes per contest this year.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga is questionable to play against the Raptors on Sunday. He’s dealing with left-toe soreness. Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 34 contests this season.

Golden State point guard Chris Paul (hand) and shooting guard Gary Payton II (hamstring) will both miss Sunday’s contest. Paul suffered a broken hand against the Pistons on Friday night and is scheduled to have surgery sometime this week. He was averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game for the Warriors before getting injured.

Raptors vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Golden State.

Toronto is 7-9-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Golden State is 11-5 ATS after a win this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league.

Golden State is 5-4 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Raptors vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

The Raptors are a team in flux right now. They are currently in the middle of a West Coast road trip, and they just traded their best wing defender, OG Anunoby, to the Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. There are rumors that Toronto forward Pascal Siakam may be available in trade talks as well. There’s a lot going on for the Raptors, which can ultimately lead to distractions.

The Warriors may have lost Chris Paul due to a broken hand, but they’ll be getting Draymond Green back on the floor soon. The NBA recently re-instated Green from a league-imposed suspension due to his role in an on-court incident last month. Green would theoretically be eligible to play against the Raptors on Sunday, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he’ll need at least a week to get ready for game action. Nonetheless, Golden State secured a pair of much-needed wins over Eastern Conference foes on Tuesday and Friday of last week. I predict they earn another such victory at home on Sunday.

Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -2.5