Raptors vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to Orlando to face the Magic on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Magic cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Raptors vs. Magic betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Toronto Raptors are 6-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-6 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 8-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-3 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Toronto Raptors (+1.5) at 518 Orlando Magic (-1.5); o/u 214.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Raptors vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward Pascal Siakam was masterful in his team’s 142-113 blowout win over the Pistons on Sunday afternoon. In that game, Siakam had a team-high 23 points on 10 of 18 shooting and recorded 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal to boot. Siakam is second on the Raptors in scoring this season with 19.4 points per game.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl was also solid in his team’s win on Sunday. The Austrian national scored 16 points on 6 of 6 shooting from the field and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to help spur his team to victory.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

The Magic will be without a couple of key players on Tuesday night against the Raptors. Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. will sit out with a broken finger on his left hand and point guard Markelle Fultz will miss the game due to left knee tendinitis.

Carter is averaging a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game this season and Fultz is second on the club in assists with 4.0 per game on the campaign. Both players have started 5 games for Orlando this year.

Raptors vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Orlando is 25-19-1 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Toronto is 19-26-1 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

The over is 53-43 in Toronto’s games since the beginning of last season.

The under is 48-44-3 in Orlando’s games since the beginning of last season.

Raptors vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Orlando is coming into this game hot. The Magic are 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games, with 3 of those wins coming on the road. Orlando has largely been doing it with defense this season. The Magic rank first in the NBA in defensive efficiency and fourth in the league in scoring defense as they’re only allowing 106.6 points per game. Several of Orlando’s younger players have been rounding into form on both ends of the court, and the result has been a sterling ATS record of 10-3 this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league. I think the Magic can keep it rolling and do so by beating the Raptors by a basket or more at home on Tuesday night.

Raptors vs. Magic Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -1.5