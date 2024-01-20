Raptors vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to New York to face the Knicks on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Knicks cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Toronto Raptors are 16-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-21-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 25-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-18-2 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Toronto Raptors (+7.5) at 554 New York Knicks (-7.5); o/u 228.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Raptors vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl will sit out Saturday’s contest with a left ankle sprain. He’s targeting next week for a potential return. Poeltl is putting up a stat line of 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game across 37 starts this season.

Raptors small forward Otto Porter Jr. is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s road tilt with the Knicks. He’s dealing with a right knee sprain. Porter is averaging 11.6 minutes per game across 15 contests this year.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson won’t play on Saturday as he recovers from surgery to his left ankle. Robinson was initially ruled out for the season but has an outside shot at playing again this year. The 7-footer out of Western Kentucky was averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game before getting injured.

New York shooting guard Josh Hart is questionable to play on Saturday with left knee patellar tendinopathy. Hart is averaging 7.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 28.2 minutes per contest primarily coming off the bench this season.

Raptors vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against New York.

Toronto is 12-10 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

New York is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 10-14 ATS after a win this season.

Raptors vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Toronto has traded away wing players OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam this season. The Raptors did well on both of those deals however, as they acquired RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Bruce Brown in addition to a few lesser-known players and a bevy of draft picks. Toronto appears to be rounding into form, and there’s much less uncertainty hanging in the air after they made their two blockbuster trades.

The Knicks will be playing the fourth and final game of their homestand against the Raptors on Saturday night. New York has been inconsistent over their last three games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lost 98-94 to the Magic on Monday, toppled Houston 109-94 on Wednesday, then narrowly defeated a bad Wizards team 113-109 on Thursday. It’s worth mentioning that the last time the Raptors and Knicks played in New York, the Knicks won 136-130. I think this game plays out similarly and 7.5 points ends up being a bit too much. I like the Raptors to cover the number on the road on Saturday night.

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +7.5