Raptors vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Hawks betting prediction.

The Toronto Raptors are 16-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-24-1 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 18-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-34 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Toronto Raptors (+6.5) at 528 Atlanta Hawks (-6.5); o/u 237.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Raptors vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley will sit out Sunday’s game with a right quad contusion. The former Knick is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 assists per contest in 12 games with the Raptors this season. Toronto will likely give Quickley’s minutes to veteran journeyman point guard Dennis Schroeder on Sunday.

Toronto will likely be without starting center Jakob Poeltl on Sunday as well. The Austrian national is listed as doubtful as he is still recovering from a sprained left ankle. Poeltl had been averaging 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 36 starts for Toronto before getting injured. Thaddeus Young, Jontay Porter, and Chris Boucher should all see an uptick in playing time in Poeltl’s place.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks small forward De’Andre Hunter won’t play on Sunday. He’s nursing right knee inflammation. Hunter is averaging 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game across 24 starts for Atlanta this year. Atlanta will likely elevate Saddiq Bey to the starting lineup in Hunter’s stead.

Atlanta will also be without power forward Bruno Fernando on Sunday evening. The Maryland alum is dealing with lower back spasms. Fernando is averaging 2.9 points per game in 6.5 minutes per contest this season.

Raptors vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Atlanta.

Toronto is 36-33-3 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Atlanta is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Atlanta is 3-12 ATS as a home favorite this season. That’s the third-worst mark in the league.

Raptors vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Both of these teams are currently struggling. The Raptors and Hawks have both lost their last 4 games straight up. Both teams are 0-4 ATS in that same span. The difference has been Atlanta’s terrible track record against the number this season. The Hawks are 11-34 ATS overall this season, which is the worst record in the league by far.

What’s more, Atlanta is 5-21 ATS after a loss this year and 4-21 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2024. Both figures are the worst in the NBA. Toronto won’t have Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl in this contest, but the Raptors should have enough depth to compensate for their absence. In a bit of a contrarian play, I like Toronto to keep this one within two possessions in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +6.5