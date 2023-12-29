Raptors vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Celtics cover the 9-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Toronto Raptors are 12-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-16-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 24-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-13-2 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Toronto Raptors (+9) at 556 Boston Celtics (-9); o/u 223.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Raptors vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward O.G. Anunoby was terrific in his team’s 132-102 road win over the Wizards on Wednesday. In that game, the Indiana alum racked up 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting a scorching 11 of 16 from the field.

Toronto power forward Pascal Siakam was also key in his team’s blowout victory on Wednesday. The 8th-year man out of New Mexico State poured in 22 points, dished out a team-high 11 assists, and snagged 6 rebounds to help his team emerge triumphant.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown missed the club’s last game with a lower back contusion, and he’s listed as questionable for Friday’s home date with the Raptors. Brown is averaging 22.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Celtics this season.

Boston forward Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for Friday’s contest with an ankle injury. Tatum sprained his ankle against Golden State on December 19th, but he’s only missed one game due to the injury since then. It’s worth noting that Boston will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday, so Tatum may be given the night off.

Raptors vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

The over is 62-51 in Toronto’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 70-60-2 in Boston’s games since the start of last season.

Toronto is 50-47-3 as a road underdog since the start of the 2019 season.

Boston is 48-54-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Raptors vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

This is a precarious spot for the Celtics. Boston needed overtime to beat the 2-29 Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday night, and they’ll be forced to play a Toronto team less than 24 hours later that is coming off of a 30-point road win over Washington on Wednesday night. There’s also the possibility that both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will sit out for this contest. For that reason, it’s worth keeping an eye on the injury report all the way up to tipoff.

Toronto lost their first game against Boston this season, 117-94 at TD Garden on November 11th. The Raptors put on a much better showing against the Celtics at home in the next matchup between these two clubs, as Toronto fell 108-105 in that contest. Toronto is a team with a lot of wing talent, and that makes them a good matchup against Boston. I’m not sure if the Raptors will win this game outright, but to cover the number they won’t have to. For that reason, I’m on Toronto and the points in Boston on Friday night.

Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +9