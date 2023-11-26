Raptors vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Toronto Raptors head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Sunday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Raptors cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Raptors vs. Cavaliers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Toronto Raptors are 8-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-7 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-10 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Toronto Raptors (+1.5) at 526 Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5); o/u 218.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward O.G. Anunoby was terrific in his team’s 121-108 home win over the Bulls on Friday night. In that game, the Indiana alum scored a team-high 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 shooting from deep. He rounded out his stat line by chipping in 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal.

Toronto shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. was a super sub on Friday night. In his team’s win over Chicago, Trent poured in 16 points in 21 minutes off the bench. He did most of his scoring by sinking 4 of 9 three-point tries on the night.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland left his team’s game against the Lakers on Saturday night with a neck strain and did not return to action after exiting. He’s questionable for Sunday’s home tilt with the Raptors. Garland is second on the team in scoring with 20.3 points per game and leads the club in assists with 5.7 dimes per game this year.

Cleveland small forward Dean Wade has missed the club’s last four games with a right ankle sprain, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game. Wade is averaging 3.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 20.3 minutes per contest this season.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 20-27-1 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 38-34-4 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Toronto is 12-13 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of last season.

Cleveland is 10-9 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

It’s worth monitoring the injury status of Cleveland’s Darius Garland all the way up to game time, as he’s one of their more important players. If he sits, rookie guard Craig Porter should see an increase in playing time. Porter has scored at least 11 points in 5 straight games for the Cavs this month.

This is a good spot for Cleveland, as they are coming off of a loss. Since the beginning of last season, the Cavs are 20-18-3 ATS after a loss. The Raptors are coming off of a win, and they’ve struggled in that spot of late. Toronto is only 22-24-2 ATS after a loss since the beginning of last season. I like the Cavaliers to get back on track at home and win this contest by a basket or more on Sunday night.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -1.5