    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Pistons vs. Hornets NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Pistons vs. Hornets

    The Detroit Pistons head to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Hornets cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Pistons vs. Hornets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Detroit Pistons went 17-65 in the regular season last year. They went 34-44-4 ATS last season.

    The Charlotte Hornets went 27-55 in the regular season last year. They went 37-43-2 ATS last season.

    Pistons vs. Hornets Matchup & Betting Odds

    533 Detroit Pistons (+4) at 544 Charlotte Hornets (-4); O/U 225.5

    7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

    Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

    Pistons vs. Hornets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons +4 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

    Detroit will be without point guard Monte Morris and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic for their game in Charlotte on Friday. Morris has a quad strain that will keep him out for at least 3 more weeks and Bogdanovic has a calf injury that will be re-evaluated in a month. Bogdanovic led the Pistons in scoring last season with 21.6 points per game. 

    Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham was exceptional in his team’s season-opening 103-102 road loss to Miami on Wednesday. Cunningham poured in a team-high 30 points and dished out a team-high 9 assists while sinking 13 of 27 shots from the field. 

    Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

    Charlotte power forward P.J. Washington was terrific in his team’s 116-110 opening night home win over Atlanta on Wednesday. In that game, Washington led the team in scoring with 25 points, and he did it with efficiency, converting 12 of his 18 shot attempts from the floor.

    Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was also instrumental in his team’s win Wednesday. Against the Hawks, Ball scored 15 points and dished out a team-high 10 assists while only turning the ball over 3 times. Washington and Ball will likely be key components to Charolotte’s young core moving forward.  

    Detroit is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The over is 6-4 in Detroit’s last 10 games.

    The under is 8-2 in Charlotte’s last 10 games.

    Charlotte is 17-25 ATS at home since the start of last season. 

    Pistons vs. Hornets NBA Prediction

    Detroit had the worst straight-up record in the league last season at 17-65. But that was with their best player (Cade Cunningham) only playing 12 games. The Pistons have Cunningham back for the 2023 season. They also have a new head coach in Monty Williams. Williams made the playoffs twice as the head coach of the Pelicans and took the Suns to within two wins of an NBA title in 2020. He’s a perfect fit for Detroit because he has experience working with young players and also has a proven track record of playoff success. He should also bring some defensive accountability to a team that ranked 27th in opponent points per game last season. The Pistons already secured their first ATS win over Miami on Wednesday, and I like them to make it two in a row in Charlotte on Friday.

    Pistons vs. Hornets NBA Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS +4

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com