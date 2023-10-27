Pistons vs. Hornets NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Detroit Pistons head to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Hornets cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Pistons vs. Hornets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Detroit Pistons went 17-65 in the regular season last year. They went 34-44-4 ATS last season.

The Charlotte Hornets went 27-55 in the regular season last year. They went 37-43-2 ATS last season.

Pistons vs. Hornets Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Detroit Pistons (+4) at 544 Charlotte Hornets (-4); O/U 225.5

7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Pistons vs. Hornets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons +4 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

Detroit will be without point guard Monte Morris and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic for their game in Charlotte on Friday. Morris has a quad strain that will keep him out for at least 3 more weeks and Bogdanovic has a calf injury that will be re-evaluated in a month. Bogdanovic led the Pistons in scoring last season with 21.6 points per game.

Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham was exceptional in his team’s season-opening 103-102 road loss to Miami on Wednesday. Cunningham poured in a team-high 30 points and dished out a team-high 9 assists while sinking 13 of 27 shots from the field.

Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

Charlotte power forward P.J. Washington was terrific in his team’s 116-110 opening night home win over Atlanta on Wednesday. In that game, Washington led the team in scoring with 25 points, and he did it with efficiency, converting 12 of his 18 shot attempts from the floor.

Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was also instrumental in his team’s win Wednesday. Against the Hawks, Ball scored 15 points and dished out a team-high 10 assists while only turning the ball over 3 times. Washington and Ball will likely be key components to Charolotte’s young core moving forward.

Pistons vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 6-4 in Detroit’s last 10 games.

The under is 8-2 in Charlotte’s last 10 games.

Charlotte is 17-25 ATS at home since the start of last season.

Pistons vs. Hornets NBA Prediction

Detroit had the worst straight-up record in the league last season at 17-65. But that was with their best player (Cade Cunningham) only playing 12 games. The Pistons have Cunningham back for the 2023 season. They also have a new head coach in Monty Williams. Williams made the playoffs twice as the head coach of the Pelicans and took the Suns to within two wins of an NBA title in 2020. He’s a perfect fit for Detroit because he has experience working with young players and also has a proven track record of playoff success. He should also bring some defensive accountability to a team that ranked 27th in opponent points per game last season. The Pistons already secured their first ATS win over Miami on Wednesday, and I like them to make it two in a row in Charlotte on Friday.

Pistons vs. Hornets NBA Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS +4