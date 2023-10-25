Pistons vs. Heat NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Detroit Pistons head to Miami to face the Heat on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Pistons cover the 9-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Pistons vs. Heat betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Detroit Pistons went 17-65 in the regular season last year. They went 34-44-4 ATS last season.

The Miami Heat went 44-38 in the regular season last year. They went 46-58-3 ATS last season.

Pistons vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Detroit Pistons (+9) at 516 Miami Heat (-9); O/U 219.5

7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Pistons vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat -9 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

Detroit backup point guard Monte Morris will miss Wednesday’s opener with a quad strain. Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game in 61 contests for the Wizards last season.

Pistons forwards Isaiah Livers and Bojan Bogdanovic will also miss Wednesday’s road tilt with the Heat. Livers has an ankle ailment and Bogdanovic has a calf injury. Bogdanovic led the Pistons in scoring last season with 21.6 points per game.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Miami starting small forward Josh Richardson will be out for his team’s game against Detroit on Wednesday. Richardson is dealing with a foot injury. In 23 games for the Pelicans last year, Richardson averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Miami will also be without reserve forward Haywood Highsmith on Wednesday, as he has a left MCL sprain. Highsmith had a couple of big games in the playoffs for Miami last spring and was in line to be the Heat’s backup power forward before getting hurt.

Pistons vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

The under is 8-2 in Miami’s last 10 games.

Detroit was 17-21-3 ATS as the road team last year.

Detroit was 19-31-2 ATS in conference games last season.

The Pistons were 29-34-3 ATS in non-division games last season.

Pistons vs. Heat NBA Prediction

Detroit was a team that struggled to score last season. The Pistons ranked 28th in the league in offensive efficiency and only had one player average more than 20 points per game. Detroit is also very young as their entire starting lineup will be in their fourth season or younger when the ball tips on Wednesday. Young teams typically have trouble defending.

Against a team like Miami with multiple legitimate scoring threats, that could pose a problem. The Heat had three players average 20 points per game or more last season in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. The offense wasn’t always pretty for Miami last season, but it was often effective. The Heat also have the infrastructure and the coaching to carry over their playoff success from last year into the regular season this year. Nine points might seem like a lot, but I like the Heat’s chances to run away with this one on Wednesday night and win it by double digits.

Pistons vs. Heat NBA Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -9