    NBA Articles

    Pistons vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Pistons vs. Bulls

    The Detroit Pistons travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Pistons cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Pistons vs. Bulls betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Detroit Pistons are 2-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 ATS this season.

    The Chicago Bulls are 3-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-6-1 ATS this season.

    Pistons vs. Bulls Matchup & Betting Odds

    545 Detroit Pistons (+7.5) at 546 Chicago Bulls (-7.5); o/u 219.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    Pistons vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Detroit Pistons Daily Fantasy Spin

    Detroit will be without several players on Sunday. Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle), forward Joe Harris (shoulder), and guard Monte Morris (quadricep) will all be absent from the lineup this weekend. Detroit shooting guard Alec Burks (forearm) and point guard Jaden Ivey (illness) are both questionable for Sunday’s contest. The Pistons have been without last year’s leading scorer, Bojan Bogdanovic, all season, and he’ll be out again on Sunday. Bogdanovic led the Pistons in scoring with 21.6 points per game last season. 

    Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

    Bulls shooting guard Alex Caruso is questionable with a left toe strain for Sunday’s home tilt with the Pistons. Caruso is one of the Bulls’ better defensive players and has posted a healthy stat line of 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this year. 

    Chicago power forward Patrick Williams has been dealing with a left finger sprain, but he’s probable to play on Sunday. Williams is averaging 5.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 23.0 minutes per contest this season. 

    Chicago is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The under is 7-3 in the last 10 games between Detroit and Chicago.

    Detroit is 3-2 ATS as a road underdog this season.

    The under is 50-43 in Chicago’s games since the beginning of last season.

    Pistons vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

    Chicago has lost 4 of their last 5 straight up. The Bulls have been one of the worst teams against the number since the beginning of last season at 43-46-4 ATS. That figure is the 11th-worst record against the spread in that span. If you only look at this year, the Bulls are 2-6-1 ATS, which is the third-worst mark in the league. The Bulls haven’t been able to cover with any consistency this season, and they might not have one of their best perimeter defenders in Alex Caruso for this contest.

    Detroit has been finding ways to stay in games even when they are missing multiple players due to injuries. The main reason is Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is averaging 23.7 points and 7.1 assists per game this year, and he’s blossoming into one of the best young players in the NBA. I like Cade Cunningham and the Pistons to cover on the road on Sunday night. 

    Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS +7.5 

