Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET. Can the Suns cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Suns betting prediction.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 45-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 41-35-1 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 46-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-42-2 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

571 New Orleans Pelicans (+6.5) at 572 Phoenix Suns (-6.5); o/u 222.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Pelicans vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram will miss Sunday’s road tilt with the Suns as he recovers from a knee injury. The lanky forward out of Duke is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season.

New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson (finger), point guard Jose Alvarado (oblique), and small forward Naji Marshall (shoulder) are all listed as questionable to play in their team’s road tilt with Phoenix on Sunday. The biggest loss of the three would be Williamson, who is leading the club in scoring with 22.8 points per game this year.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen had a big game in his team’s 97-87 home win over the Timberwolves on Friday night. In that contest, the sixth-year man recorded 23 points, 8 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals. He shot 6 of 14 from the floor, 4 of 8 from long range, and 7 of 8 from the foul line in the victory.

Phoenix forward Kevin Durant was also solid in his team’s win on Friday. The Texas alum poured in 22 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and doled out 6 assists. Durant converted 9 of his 14 shot attempts from the field, and all 3 of his free throw attempts to help spur his team to a much-needed conference win.

Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Phoenix.

New Orleans is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Phoenix is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Phoenix is 36-33-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

I’d keep an eye on the injury report ahead of this game. The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson is officially listed as questionable with a left middle finger contusion. If Williamson is forced to sit out, New Orleans will be down their top two scorers. Against a high-powered offensive team like Phoenix, that would likely matter.

For their part, the Suns are hitting their stride just as the regular season is drawing to a close. Phoenix is 11-5 straight up since March 5th, and 8 of those victories were against teams that would currently be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Phoenix’s core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is as good as any trio in the league, and I think it will be enough to help propel the Suns to an outright win of more than 7 points at home on Sunday.

Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -6.5