Pelicans vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Houston to take on the Rockets on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Rockets cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Pelicans vs. Rockets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-4 straight up this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 4-3 straight up this year. They are 4-3 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

515 New Orleans Pelicans (+2.5) at 516 Houston Rockets (-2.5); o/u 219

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Pelicans vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

New Orleans will be shorthanded for Friday’s game. The Pelicans will be without shooting guard CJ McCollum (lung), small forward Naji Marshall (knee), point guard Jose Alvarado (ankle), and shooting guard Trey Murphy III (knee). Of those players, the biggest loss is McCollum, who is second on the team in scoring this season with 21.7 points per game.

Pelicans leading scorer Zion Williamson (personal) and defensive stopper Herb Jones (lower leg) are both listed as questionable for Friday’s tilt with the Rockets. Williamson is averaging a team-high 21.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this year.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets rookie shooting guard Amen Thompson is out with an ankle injury until late November. The first-year pro was averaging 6.3 points per game in 16.8 minutes per contest before getting hurt.

Houston center Alperen Sengun is questionable for Friday’s game with a left ankle sprain. He’s in the midst of a breakout season as he’s putting up a stat line of 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

Pelicans vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 11-20-1 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

The under is 7-3 in Houston’s last 10 games.

New Orleans is 40-49-1 ATS as the road team since the beginning of the 2021 season.

The under is 5-4-1 in the last 10 games between the Pelicans and Rockets.

Pelicans vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

After starting the season 0-3, the Rockets have won 4 in a row. It appears they’ve begun rounding into form. In their four-game winning streak, Houston has won by an average of 21.5 points per game. And three of those four games came against the Lakers and Kings, so it wasn’t as if the Rockets were feasting on lesser competition during that stretch. I like how Houston is playing right now.

New Orleans will be missing several key scorers and may be without star forward Zion Williamson on Friday, depending on what happens with his personal matter. At equal strength, I may lean towards New Orleans in this contest, but without CJ McCollum and the status of starting forwards Herb Jones and Zion Williamson up in the air, I like the Rockets in this one. I’m on Houston at home on Friday night.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS -2.5