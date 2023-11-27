Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Utah to face the Jazz on Monday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Pelicans cover the 4-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Pelicans vs. Jazz betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 9-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-6-1 ATS this season.

The Utah Jazz are 5-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-8 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

537 New Orleans Pelicans (-4) at 538 Utah Jazz (+4); o/u 230.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Pelicans vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans shooting guards CJ McCollum (chest) and Trey Murphy III (knee) won’t play in Monday’s road tilt with the Jazz. McCollum is averaging 21.7 points per game this season and Murphy averaged 14.5 points per game last year.

New Orleans forward Matt Ryan will also sit out Monday’s game as he deals with a right calf strain. Ryan is averaging 9.3 points per game in 22.9 minutes per contest for the Pelicans this season.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen missed the team’s last game with left hamstring soreness, and he’s questionable to play in Monday’s game. Markkanen leads Utah in scoring with 23.7 points per game on the campaign.

Utah point guard Jordan Clarkson missed the club’s last game with an illness, and he’s also listed as questionable for Monday’s tilt with New Orleans. Clarkson is second on the team in scoring with 18.3 points per game this season. It’s worth mentioning that Utah did just beat New Orleans without Markkanen or Clarkson in the lineup on Saturday night.

Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Utah is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against New Orleans.

Utah is 6-2 ATS as the home team this season.

The Jazz are 4-2 ATS as a home underdog this season.

New Orleans is 19-27-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

The over is 10-6 in Utah’s games this season.

The under is 10-7 in New Orleans’ games this season.

Pelicans vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Dating back to last year, the Jazz have been one of the best teams against the spread in several different types of scenarios. Utah is 23-17-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season, and 16-6 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last year. What’s more, the Jazz are 35-25 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2022 season. One final number should cement the case for Utah: the Jazz are an NBA-best 39-25-1 ATS in conference games since the start of last season. Several stats point to Utah as the right side on Monday, so I’m taking the Jazz and the points at home in this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +4