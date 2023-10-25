Pelicans vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Pelicans cover the 1-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Pelicans vs. Grizzlies betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 42-40 in the regular season last year. They went 39-42-2 ATS last season.

The Memphis Grizzlies went 51-31 in the regular season last year. They went 39-47-2 ATS last season.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Matchup & Betting Odds

521 New Orleans Pelicans (+1) at 522 Memphis Grizzlies (-1); O/U 226.5

8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans +1 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

New Orleans will be without guards Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III for Wednesday’s opener. Alvarado has an ankle injury and Murphy is dealing with a knee ailment. Murphy was fourth on the team in scoring last season with 14.5 points per game.

Pelicans backup power forward Naji Marshall will sit out Wednesday’s road tilt with the Grizzlies due to a knee injury. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. Marshall averaged 9.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 23.3 minutes per contest for New Orleans last season.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Memphis will be without several key players for their home opener on Wednesday. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will be serving the first game of a 25-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the league on Wednesday. Morant led the Grizzlies in scoring and assists per game last season with 26.2 points and 8.1 assists, respectively.

Memphis center Steven Adams will miss the entire 2023-2024 campaign with a knee injury that requires surgery. Grizzlies power forwards Santi Aldama (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) will also both be on the bench for Wednesday’s contest. Clarke was 7th on the club in scoring last season with 10 points per game in 19.5 minutes per contest last year.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Memphis is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The over is 6-4 in the last 10 games between New Orleans and Memphis.

New Orleans was an NBA-best 11-4-1 ATS in division games last season.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction

Memphis will be missing a lot of roster talent for this game both due to injuries and players leaving via trades and free agency. Of the Grizzlies’ top 10 scorers from last season, only three of them will be available on Wednesday. Point guard Tyus Jones and small forward Dillon Brooks are both on different teams now, and Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, and Santi Aldama are all suspended or injured. The Grizzlies did add former Celtics guard Marcus Smart via trade in the offseason, but he can only do so much.

New Orleans showed some promise last year as they made the play-in with star forward Zion Williamson only playing in 29 games. He should be back and ready to go this season, and there are few players as exciting and impactful as Williamson when he’s healthy. In 114 games spanning three seasons, Zion Williamson is averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 60.5% from the field. He’s also grabbing 7 rebounds per game and dishing out 3.6 assists per game. I believe he’ll be too much for a shorthanded Grizzlies squad to deal with on Wednesday. I’ll take the Pelicans on the road in this one.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +1