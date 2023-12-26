Pacers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Indiana Pacers head to Houston to face the Rockets on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Pacers cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The Indiana Pacers are 14-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-15 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 15-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-8-2 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Indiana Pacers (+3.5) at 512 Houston Rockets (-3.5); o/u 237.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: NBA TV

Pacers vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers small forward Bruce Brown is questionable to play for Tuesday night’s road tilt with the Rockets. He’s dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee. Brown is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in 21 starts for Indiana this year.

If Brown is unable to play, Indiana shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin should see an uptick in minutes against Houston. Mathurin is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest in 25 minutes per game this year.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Houston shooting guard Reggie Bullock Jr. has missed the club’s last three games with an illness, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Indiana. Bullock is averaging 8.5 minutes per game for the Rockets in 2023.

Rockets forward Tari Eason is also questionable for Tuesday’s contest. He’s been hampered by left lower leg soreness. Eason is putting up a respectable stat line of 9.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 21 minutes per contest off the bench this year.

Pacers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Houston is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Houston is an NBA-best 11-2-1 ATS after a win this season.

Indiana is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Indiana is 5-7 ATS as the road team this season.

Pacers vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Indiana is in the midst of a cold stretch. The Pacers are 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games and 1-6 ATS in that same span. The problem all season has been Indiana’s defense as the Pacers rank 29th in points allowed per game and 28th in defensive efficiency in 2023. The over is 20-8-1 in Indiana’s games this season (the highest over percentage in the league) and their defense (or lack thereof) is a large reason why.

Houston has been superb against the number all season. The Rockets are a league-best 11-2-1 ATS at home this season and they are 11-4-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, Houston is 4-2 ATS this season when playing on 2 or 3 days’ rest and 5-1-1 ATS as a home favorite on the campaign. For all of those reasons, I’m laying the points with the Rockets at home in this one.

Pacers vs. Rockets Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS -3.5