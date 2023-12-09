Pacers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers both remain in Las Vegas to face each other on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN2 in the championship game of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Pacers cover the 4-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Check out our Pacers vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Indiana Pacers are 12-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-8 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-12 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Indiana Pacers (+4) vs. 504 Los Angeles Lakers (-4); o/u 240.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC and ESPN2

Pacers vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard left his team’s last game with a right knee injury, and he’s been officially ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Lakers. Nembhard is averaging 7.0 points and 4.1 assists per game in 18.1 minutes per contest for Indiana this season.

Indiana power forward Jalen Smith will also miss Saturday’s game. He has a left heel contusion. Smith is averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in only 15.4 minutes per game this year.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent has been out with a left knee effusion since the end of October, and he’ll remain out for Saturday’s game against the Pacers. Vincent is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 assists per game in 4 games worth of action for L.A. in 2023.

Lakers forwards LeBron James (calf), Anthony Davis (hip/groin), and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) are all probable to play for Los Angeles on Saturday. James had 30 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds in his team’s 133-89 semifinal win over New Orleans on Thursday. Davis had 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists in that same contest to help the Lakers earn the victory.

Pacers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-7 ATS as a favorite this year.

Los Angeles is 29-26 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

The Lakers are 34-30 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Indiana is 14-19 ATS against non-conference opponents since the beginning of last season.

Pacers vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship in the bubble during the 2020 season. This type of competition seems very similar to that setup. It’s a controlled environment with games played at a neutral site. The travel is obviously not a factor, and LeBron James’ leadership is invaluable here because of the success that he and Anthony Davis both had in the bubble. A lot of people are taking the Pacers due to how good Tyrese Haliburton looked against Milwaukee on Thursday, but I think LeBron James and the Lakers win this one in fairly convincing fashion. I’m laying the points with the Lakers in Vegas in the championship game of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament on Saturday night.

Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -4