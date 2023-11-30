Pacers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Indiana Pacers head to Miami to face the Heat on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Pacers cover the 2-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Pacers vs. Heat betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Indiana Pacers are 9-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-7 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 10-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-10 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Indiana Pacers (+2) at 504 Miami Heat (-2); o/u 239.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: NBA TV

Pacers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers power forward Jalen Smith will miss Thursday night’s game with a left heel contusion. He’ll be re-evaluated in a week. Smith is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 15.4 minutes per contest for Indiana this year.

Indiana point guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and small forward Isaiah Jackson (upper respiratory infection) are both questionable to play on Thursday. McConnell is averaging 6.6 points per game and Jackson is scoring 5.1 points per contest on the campaign.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro will sit out Thursday’s game due to a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Herro ranks second on Miami in scoring with 22.9 points per game this season. Heat forward Jimmy Butler has missed the team’s last two games with a right ankle sprain, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s home date with the Pacers. Butler is averaging 20.7 points per game in 14 starts this year.

Miami center Bam Adebayo (hip) and small forward Duncan Robinson (thumb) are both probable to play on Thursday night. Adebayo leads Miami in scoring with 23.3 points per game in 2023.

Pacers vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-3 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Miami is 3-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

The over is 14-2 in Indiana’s games this season.

Indiana is 1-2 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Miami is 6-5 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Pacers vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

The health status of Jimmy Butler is worth monitoring all the way up to game time, as he’s one of Miami’s best and most important players. With that said, the Heat are 1-2 straight up without Butler this season, but went 15-10 without him in the lineup in the 2021 season. Miami also nearly beat Milwaukee at home on Tuesday night without Butler, but the Bucks scored 38 fourth-quarter points to pull out the victory.

Indiana’s defense is basically non-existent. The Pacers have allowed 124.8 points per game this season, which is tied with the Wizards for the worst mark in the league. What’s more, Indiana ranks 27th in defensive efficiency and 28th in opponent’s field goal percentage. I don’t think the Pacers will be able to get enough stops to win this game even if Jimmy Butler is forced to sit out again. I’m on the Heat at home in this one.

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -2