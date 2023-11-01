Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Indiana Pacers head to Boston to face the Celtics on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Pacers cover the 11.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Pacers vs. Celtics betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Indiana Pacers are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 3-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-1-1 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Indiana Pacers (+11.5) at 540 Boston Celtics (-11.5); o/u 231.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Pacers vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics with an ankle injury. Haliburton leads Indiana in points per game (20.0) and assists per game (12.3) while shooting 45.8% from the floor this season.

Indiana shooting Benedict Mathurin is also questionable for Wednesday’s game. He is nursing an elbow injury. Mathurin is third on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game. Pacers power forward Jalen Smith is questionable with a left knee sprain. Smith is averaging 11.3 points per game in a bench role this year.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Boston shooting guard Jaylen Brown went off in his team’s 126-107 road win over Washington on Monday. In that contest, Brown poured in 36 points on 13 of 24 shooting from the floor and 8 of 13 shooting from deep. He also recorded 6 rebounds and 3 steals to round out his stat line.

Not to be outdone, the Celtics’ other star player, Jayson Tatum, also played exceptionally well on Monday. Tatum scored 33 points on an efficient 14 of 21 shooting from the field. He also collected 6 rebounds and dished out 3 assists.

Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Indiana is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Boston.

Indiana is 33-28-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Boston is 48-52-1 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

This seems like a lot of points for the Celtics to be giving a team like Indiana. The Pacers are 2-1 this season and rank 7th in the league in average scoring margin. The key is the injury status of Pacers starting guards Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin. Both players did not practice on Tuesday but are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game. If both players are out, I could see Indiana cobbling some minutes together from the trio of Buddy Hield (11.7 ppg), Andrew Nembhard (7.3 ppg), and TJ McConnell (6.0 ppg). It’s worth monitoring the status of Haliburton, Mathurin, and power forward Jalen Smith all the way up to game time. Despite all that, I like the Pacers getting double digits in this spot. In what figures to be a high-scoring affair, I’m taking the Pacers and the points on the road in Boston on Wednesday.

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +11.5