Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Warriors cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 38-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 24-31-2 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 29-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 30-24-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Denver Nuggets (-1) at 564 Golden State Warriors (+1); o/u 231.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets shooting guards Jamal Murray (shins) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) are both listed as questionable for Sunday night’s road clash with the Warriors. Murray would be the bigger loss of the two as he’s logging 20.4 points and 6.5 assists per game this season.

If both Murray and Caldwell-Pope are unable to play, Denver could turn to a combination of Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, and Justin Holiday to fill their minutes. Jackson has been the most impactful of that trio this season as he’s averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 assists per game in 23.1 minutes per contest.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors point guard Chris Paul will remain out of the lineup Sunday as he nurses a broken left hand. The veteran out of Wake Forest is angling to return to the court at some point during Golden State’s upcoming four-game road trip that begins in Washington on Tuesday. Paul had been averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game in 27.6 minutes per contest before getting injured.

In Paul’s stead, Golden State has given more minutes to Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Lester Quinones. The most impressive player among that grouping is Podziemski, who has vaulted his way into the starting lineup over Klay Thompson by averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest in just 26.6 minutes per game.

Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games against Golden State.

Denver is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Golden State is 19-8-1 ATS after a win this season, which is the best mark in the league.

Golden State is 4-2-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

The injury report is worth monitoring for Denver all the way up to game time. Jamal Murray is second on the team in scoring while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is sixth on the club in scoring this season. Both players are officially listed as questionable, and the Nuggets will need all the scoring punch they can muster to be able to hang with Golden State on the road.

The Warriors are on a hot streak. Golden State is 8-2 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games with 6 of those victories coming by double digits. The Warriors have always been great when getting points; this year is no exception. Golden State is 14-6-1 ATS as an underdog this season. That’s the best record in the NBA. The Nuggets have already beaten the Warriors three times straight up this season, but I think the fourth time is the charm for Golden State. I’m backing the Warriors at home on Sunday night.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +1