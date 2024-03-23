Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Saturday night at 10:00 PM ET. Can the Nuggets cover the 14-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 49-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-36-2 ATS this season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 19-51 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-36-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Denver Nuggets (-14) at 572 Portland Trail Blazers (+14); o/u 210

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (back) and point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) are both listed as questionable to play against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points per game and Murray is putting up 20.9 points per contest this season.

Denver center Zeke Nnaji (back) and guard Jalen Pickett (personal) are both out for Saturday’s road clash with Portland. Nnaji is the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 3.2 points per game in 9.8 minutes per contest this year.

Portland Trail Blazers Daily Fantasy Spin

Trail Blazers guards Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) will both sit out Saturday’s game against the Nuggets.

Portland center Deandre Ayton (elbow), small forward Justin Minaya (undisclosed), and shooting guard Matisse Thybulle (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play on Saturday.

Trail Blazers small forward Jerami Grant didn’t play in his team’s game on Friday night and his status is uncertain ahead of Saturday’s contest. Portland shooting guard Anfernee Simons injured his knee during his team’s game on Friday night. He left the game and did not return. Simons’ status is up in the air for Saturday’s contest as well.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 5-10-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Denver is 11-15-1 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Portland is an NBA-best 9-2-1 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Portland is 8-7-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

The line on this game is 14 points. In the last 7 meetings between these two teams, Denver has beaten Portland by 15 points or more only once. What’s more, the Nuggets don’t have a road win by 15+ points since February 25th, when they beat Golden State 119-103. The Nuggets are also 18-23-1 ATS in conference games and 4-8 ATS in division games this season.

Portland may be playing with the skeleton crew on Saturday night, but they’ve been shorthanded for a few games now. The Blazers are a respectable 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 32-31-1 ATS as an underdog in 2024. Portland’s 32 ATS wins as an underdog are the most in the league, and I like them to add to that total at home on Saturday night. I’m taking the Trail Blazers and the points in this game.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction: PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS +14