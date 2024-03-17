Nuggets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. Can the Mavericks cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 47-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-34-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 38-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 37-30 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Denver Nuggets (-3) at 548 Dallas Mavericks (+3); o/u 225.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a standout game in his club’s 117-106 win over the Spurs in Austin, Texas on Friday night. In that contest, the Serbian big man logged 31 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Jokic is averaging 26.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game this season.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray was also stellar in his team’s victory on Friday. The Kentucky alum registered 15 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals. Murray is second on the club in scoring with 20.9 points per game in 2024.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks guards Brandon Williams (wrist) and Josh Green (ankle) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s home date with the Nuggets. Green will be the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 26.6 minutes per contest this season.

Dallas guards Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Dante Exum (plantar fascia) are both listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Doncic is the Mavericks’ best and most important player this season as he’s leading the NBA in scoring with 34.3 points per game on the campaign. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy could both see upticks in minutes due to Dallas being shorthanded at the guard and wing spots this weekend.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Dallas.

Denver is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Dallas is 12-15 ATS as an underdog this season.

Dallas is 16-19 ATS as the home team this year.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

These two teams have already played twice this season, and Denver has won both home contests. The Nuggets topped the Mavericks in Denver on November 3rd 125-114, then defeated Dallas at Ball Arena 130-104 on December 18th. Denver is also 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Dallas. Additionally, the Nuggets are playing as well as any team in the league right now as they are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games.

By contrast, Dallas is only 6-6 straight up in their last 12 games. Furthermore, the Mavericks are an NBA-worst 2-7 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

What’s more, Dallas is a league-worst 8-17-2 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the start of last season. I think the Nuggets have the Mavericks’ number, so I’m laying the points with Denver on the road in Dallas on Sunday.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -3