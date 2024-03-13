Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Miami to face the Heat on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Heat cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 45-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-34-2 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 35-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-32-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Denver Nuggets (-4.5) at 566 Miami Heat (+4.5); o/u 214.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in his team’s 125-119 home win over the Raptors on Monday night. In that game, the Serbian big man poured in 35 points, pulled down 17 rebounds, and doled out 12 assists. Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game while shooting 58.2% from the field this season.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray was also excellent in his club’s home win on Monday night. The Kentucky alum recorded 26 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, and 2 blocked shots against Toronto. He converted 11 of 19 shots from the floor and 2 of 6 from long range in the victory.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat point guard Tyler Herro (foot), power forward Kevin Love (heel), and shooting guard Josh Richardson (shoulder) will all sit out Wednesday’s home tilt with the Nuggets. The biggest loss of the three is probably Herro as he’s putting up 20.8 points per game across 36 starts this year.

Miami small forward Jimmy Butler is probable to play Wednesday as he works his way back from an illness. Butler is the Heat’s best player and is leading the team in scoring this season with 21.7 points per contest.

Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Miami.

Denver is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Miami is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Miami is 1-6 ATS as a home underdog this season, which is the second-worst mark in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

The Nuggets are rounding into form nicely as we approach the end of the NBA’s regular season. Denver is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games and 7-3 ATS in that same span. In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have wins over the Celtics, Warriors, Kings, and Heat. Their only loss was an overtime contest against the Suns on March 5th. The Nuggets are 5th in the NBA in net rating this season while Miami is 16th in that same metric.

The Heat have struggled against the number in multiple situations this season. Miami is 11-17 ATS after a loss this year, which is the second-worst figure in the NBA. Oddly, the Heat are 12-19 ATS at home this year, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league. And finally, Miami is 23-26-1 ATS in non-division games in 2024. For all of those reasons, I like Jokic and the Nuggets to win and cover this contest on the road on Wednesday night.

Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -4.5