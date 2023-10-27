Nuggets vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Nuggets cover the 5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Nuggets vs. Grizzlies betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Denver Nuggets went 53-29 in the regular season last year. They went 56-45-1 ATS last season.

The Memphis Grizzlies went 51-31 in the regular season last year. They went 39-47-2 ATS last season.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Denver Nuggets (-5) at 536 Memphis Grizzlies (+5); O/U 224.5

7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets -5 in this contest. Note that these numbers are subject to change, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was tremendous in his team’s 119-107 opening-night win over the Lakers. Jokic controlled the flow of the game while pouring in 29 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists. He made 12 of his 22 shots from the field.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray was also exceptional in his team’s win. Murray scored 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting and recorded 6 assists, 2 rebounds, a block, and only 1 turnover. Murray and Jokic ended the season as the league’s best duo, and they’ll hold that crown until someone takes it from them.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Memphis point guard Ja Morant is serving a 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league due to a series of off-court incidents. He’ll be out for Friday’s game and 23 more contests after that. The Grizzlies will also be without big men Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), and Santi Aldama (ankle) due to their various ailments on Friday.

Making matters worse for the Grizzlies is the absence of shooting guard Luke Kennard. Kennard won’t play Friday night due to a concussion he suffered in the team’s game on Wednesday. Kennard averaged 11.3 points per contest in 24 games for Memphis last season as he primarily came off the bench.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

Memphis is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 8-2 in the last 10 games between Denver and Memphis.

The under is 7-3 in Denver’s last 10 games.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction

Memphis is woefully thin at the frontcourt spots due to the injuries to Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, and Santi Aldama. This was evident in their last game against New Orleans. In that game, the Pelicans outrebounded the Grizzlies 52-37 and shot 47.1% from the field compared to Memphis’ shooting percentage of 41.8%. The Pelicans had 5 players grab 7 or more rebounds, while only the Grizzlies’ Xavier Tillman was able to snag that many. Denver’s a big team and should give Memphis trouble both on the interior and the perimeter. I like the Nuggets to cover the number and make it two ATS wins to start the season for the defending NBA champions.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -5