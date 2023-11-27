Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Monday night at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Nuggets cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Nuggets vs. Clippers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Denver Nuggets are 11-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-11 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-9 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Denver Nuggets (+4.5) at 540 Los Angeles Clippers (-4.5); o/u 218.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray will miss Monday’s game with a right hamstring strain that he suffered earlier this month. Murray is third on the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game and second on the club in assists with 7.4 dimes per game.

Denver power forward Aaron Gordon sat out Sunday night’s home tilt with San Antonio due to a right heel strain. He’s officially listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Clippers. Gordon is fourth on the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game this season.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers forward Paul George was tremendous in his team’s 107-88 blowout win over the Mavericks on Saturday night. In that contest, George poured in 25 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists. He shot 2 of 5 from deep and made all 5 of his free throw attempts.

Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann had a nice game in his team’s win on Saturday as well. The Florida State alum had 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, snagged 3 rebounds, and blocked a shot.

Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 1-8 ATS as the road team this season.

Denver is 3-7 ATS after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 4-3 ATS as the home team this season.

Los Angeles is 2-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Denver is 0-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

This will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Nuggets on Monday night. They defeated the Spurs at home 132-120 on Sunday night and will be on the court in Los Angeles less than 24 hours later. Jamal Murray won’t play for Denver and there’s a chance Aaron Gordon sits out for a second straight game as well. Murray and Gordon are both starters when healthy.

The Clippers have begun to round into form after the James Harden trade. L.A. lost 5 games in a row right after the trade, but they’ve gone 4-1 since, with wins over Houston and Dallas in the latter stretch. The Clippers last played on Saturday night and looked great in a resounding 107-88 win over the Mavericks. I think L.A. is able to keep it rolling and will win by 5 points or more over a tired Denver team on Monday.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -4.5