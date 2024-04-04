Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Clippers cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 53-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 34-40-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 47-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-40 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Denver Nuggets (-3.5) at 528 Los Angeles Clippers (+3.5); o/u 218.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hip/wrist) and power forward Aaron Gordon (foot) are both listed as probable to play against the Clippers on Thursday. Jokic is ninth in the NBA in scoring with 26.4 points per game this season.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game with right knee inflammation. Murray is second on the team in scoring with 20.9 points per game in 2024.

Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (thigh) is doubtful to play against the Clippers on Thursday. He’s averaging 3.2 points per game in 9.8 minutes per contest this season.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Thursday’s home date with the Nuggets. He’s dealing with right knee soreness. Leonard is averaging 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5% from the floor in 2024.

Los Angeles center Ivica Zubac posted a double-double in his team’s 109-95 road loss to Sacramento on Tuesday night. The Croatian 7-footer logged 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in the defeat. Zubac is averaging 11.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 63 starts for the Clippers this year.

Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Los Angeles.

The under is 45-31 in Denver’s games this season. That’s the second-highest under percentage in the league.

The under is 40-33-2 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Los Angeles is 2-8 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Denver is in the midst of a six-week hot streak. Since February 22nd, the Nuggets are 17-4 straight up with 11 of those wins coming by double digits. What’s more, the Nuggets seem to have the Clippers’ number. Denver is 8-2 straight up and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles. Additionally, the Nuggets are 77-63-3 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season. That’s the fifth-best mark in the league over that span.

The Clippers won’t have Kawhi Leonard for this contest, while the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray is officially listed as questionable. Even if Murray ends up sitting, I think Denver has the upper hand on offense due to Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets’ deep supporting cast. I think Denver will win this one outright and cover the number on the road in Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -3.5