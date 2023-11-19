Nuggets vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Cleveland to face the Cavs on Sunday evening at 6:00 PM ET. Can the Nuggets cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Nuggets vs. Cavaliers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Denver Nuggets are 9-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-7 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-8 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Denver Nuggets (-2.5) at 562 Cleveland Cavaliers (+2.5); o/u 216.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has been out since early November with a right hamstring strain, and he’ll be out for Sunday’s game as well. There’s a chance Murray will play on the Nuggets’ current road trip, but he’s not quite ready to suit up just yet.

Denver center Nikola Jokic put up a monster stat line in his team’s 115-110 road loss to New Orleans on Friday. In that game, Jokic scored 26 points, dished out 18 assists, and grabbed 16 rebounds. It was a phenomenal performance by the two-time MVP and the Nuggets might need a similar effort in order to cover on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cleveland will be down multiple key players at home against Denver on Sunday night. Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), small forward Isaac Okoro (knee), shooting guard Ty Jerome (ankle), and point guard Ricky Rubio (personal) will all be out of action on Sunday evening.

The biggest losses for Cleveland are Mitchell, who leads the team in scoring with 29.2 points per game, and Okoro, who’s started 5 games at small forward and ranks seventh on the club in scoring with 9.5 points per contest.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-3 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

Denver is a league-best 21-14 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 27-29-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Denver is 35-31 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

The absence of Cavs star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will likely have a great impact on this game. The Cavaliers are 0-1 straight up this season without Mitchell. The Nuggets won’t have Jamal Murray for this game, but they are 3-2 straight up without Murray this year. Denver also went 16-8 straight up without Murray in 2021 when he missed several games due to injury.

The Nuggets have been terrific at bouncing back after losses in the Nikola Jokic era. Since Jokic joined the Nuggets in 2015, Denver is 161-128-8 ATS after a loss. That figure is the fourth-best mark in the league during that span. I like Jokic and the Nuggets to bounce back and win this game on the road by more than three points on Sunday night.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -2.5