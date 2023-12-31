Nets vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Brooklyn Nets head to OKC to face the Thunder on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Nets cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Nets vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Brooklyn Nets are 15-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-13-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 21-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-8-1 ATS this season.

Nets vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

581 Brooklyn Nets (+7.5) at 582 Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5); o/u 237.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Nets vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets center Nic Claxton has been dealing with an illness the past few days, but he’s listed as probable to play against the Thunder on Sunday. Claxton is having a standout year in 2023, as he’s averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Brooklyn shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV has been shut down for the past month with a hamstring injury, and he’ll sit out Sunday’s New Year’s Eve game as well. Walker is putting up 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Nets this season. He’s targeting early January for his return.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was incredible in his team’s 119-93 road win over Denver on Friday night. In that game, SGA had 40 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. The Kentucky alum shot a sizzling 14 of 20 from the field, 2 of 3 from deep, and 10 of 10 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Oklahoma City power forward Chet Holmgren was also great on Friday. The 7-footer out of Gonzaga posted 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 made three-pointers, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren form one of the better young duos in the league.

Nets vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Brooklyn is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is 12-5 ATS as the home team this season.

Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 7-1 ATS in non-conference games this year.

Nets vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Thunder have been the best team against the number all season long. Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 21-8-1 ATS this season. The Thunder are also 10-3 ATS as a home favorite and 10-7 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. OKC is also 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games. The final numbers that should drive home the case for the Thunder are: Oklahoma City is 13-7 ATS after a win this season, and 12-5 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest in 2023. For all of those reasons, I like the Thunder to roll at home in this one.

Nets vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -7.5