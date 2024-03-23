Nets vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Brooklyn Nets head to MSG to face the Knicks on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET. Can the Knicks cover the 7-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nets vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Brooklyn Nets are 26-44 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 30-37-3 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 41-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-31-3 ATS this season.

Nets vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Brooklyn Nets (+7) at 558 New York Knicks (-7); o/u 204.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Nets vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets shooting guard Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the season with a nerve impingement in his back that required surgery. The former #1 overall pick out of LSU will finish the 2024 season having averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Brooklyn point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) and small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) are both listed as probable to play in Saturday’s contest against New York. Finney-Smith is the more important player of the two as he’s one of Brooklyn’s best defenders and is averaging 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest across 60 games this season.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks power forward Julius Randle (shoulder), small forward OG Anunoby (elbow), and center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will all sit out Saturday’s home date with the Nets. All three players are regular starters when healthy, with the biggest losses being Randle who averages 24.0 points per game, and Anunoby who averages 14.5 points per game.

With those three players out, Josh Hart, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Precious Achiuwa have all seen significant upticks in minutes. That could change however if Randle, Anunoby, and/or Robinson are able to return to the court before the end of the regular season.

Nets vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games against New York.

Brooklyn is 12-22 ATS as the road team this season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

New York is 22-15-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. That’s the third-best mark in the NBA.

New York is 14-11 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Nets vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The Nets aren’t playing very well of late. Brooklyn is 2-8 straight up and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. For the season, the Nets are 10-16 ATS as road underdogs, and 20-22-1 ATS after a loss this season. What’s worse, Brooklyn is 3-6-2 ATS in division games this year.

New York is 8-4-1 ATS against division foes this season and 22-18-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest in 2024. The Knicks have already beaten the Nets twice this season by an average of 12 points per game. I like New York to make it three comfortable wins in a row on Saturday. I’m laying the points with the Knicks at home in Madison Square Garden.

Nets vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -7