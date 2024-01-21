Nets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Brooklyn Nets remain in L.A. to face the Clippers on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. Can the Nets cover the 11-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Nets vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Brooklyn Nets are 17-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-19-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 26-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-19 ATS this season.

Nets vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Brooklyn Nets (+11) at 564 Los Angeles Clippers (-11); o/u 226.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Nets vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe won’t play against the Clippers on Sunday afternoon. The North Carolina alum is nursing a hyperextended left knee and is targeting February for a return. Sharpe is averaging 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 16 minutes per contest this year.

Brooklyn point guard Ben Simmons is nearing a return from a back injury that’s kept him out since November 6th. He’ll likely sit on Sunday but could take the floor as soon as Tuesday of this week. The former #1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest in 6 games of action this season.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers center Ivica Zubac will miss Sunday’s game and likely several contests after that with a right calf strain. The 7-footer from Croatia is averaging 12.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in 38 starts for Los Angeles this season.

Los Angeles forward Paul George was spectacular in his club’s 128-117 home win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday. In that game, the Fresno State product put up 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. He shot 15 of 24 from the field, 6 of 12 from distance, and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe in the victory. George leads the Clippers in scoring with 23.9 points per game on the campaign.

Nets vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Brooklyn is 13-12 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Los Angeles is 4-5 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Los Angeles is 48-49 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

Nets vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Brooklyn is in the midst of a West Coast road trip. The Nets lost at the Trail Blazers 105-103 on Wednesday, then toppled the Lakers in L.A. 130-112 on Friday night. Now they face the Clippers without having to travel anywhere. Brooklyn is 22-19 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season. Furthermore, the Nets are 39-38-1 ATS playing on 1 day of rest and 30-29-2 ATS after a win since the beginning of the 2022 campaign. It’s also worth noting that the Nets are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games against the Clippers.

L.A. has lost to Brooklyn once already this season. The Clippers fell at Barclays Center on November 8th by a score of 100-93. Everyone of note was available for the Clippers, but they shot under 40% from the floor, under 25% from three, and turned the ball over 16 times in the defeat. I don’t believe the Clippers will lose to the Nets again on Sunday, but I doubt L.A. will cover the double-digit spread. I’m on the Nets and the points on the road at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Nets vs. Clippers Prediction: BROOKLYN NETS +11