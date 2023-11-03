Nets vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets head to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Bulls cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Nets vs. Bulls betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-0 ATS this season.

The Chicago Bulls are 2-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-4 ATS this season.

Nets vs. Bulls Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Brooklyn Nets (+4) at 568 Chicago Bulls (-4); o/u 219.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

Nets vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets center Nic Claxton (ankle) and forward Cameron Johnson (calf) will both miss Friday night’s game against the Bulls in Chicago. Claxton had been averaging 7.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while Johnson was averaging 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game before getting hurt.

Brooklyn point guards Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) and Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) are both listed as questionable for Friday’s road tilt with Chicago. Dinwiddie is averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 assists per game and Smith is averaging 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Nets in 2023.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

Chicago point guard Zach LaVine is dealing with back spasms, but he’s probable for Friday’s home date with Brooklyn. LaVine is averaging a team-high 24 points per game through 5 contests this season.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had a monster game in his team’s 114-105 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday night. In that contest, Vucevic poured in 21 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the floor and grabbed a game-high 20 rebounds to boot. Vucevic is third on the Bulls in scoring this year with 15.8 points per game.

Nets vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn is 25-20-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Chicago is 17-20-1 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

The under is 49-40 in Chicago’s games since the beginning of last season.

The under is 48-41-1 in Brooklyn’s games since the beginning of last season.

Nets vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

This Brooklyn team is scrappy. They have a bona fide star in Mikal Bridges, a scoring extraordinaire in Cam Thomas who’s averaging 28 points per game, and a former #1 overall pick in Ben Simmons who’s averaging 10.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Even if the Nets are missing some players for this game, they should have the depth to overcome it.

Chicago has been a team that’s consistently underwhelmed the past two seasons. Last year the Bulls went 40-42 straight up in the regular season and 41-40-3 against the spread (including playoffs). They are almost aggressively mediocre. In this type of scenario, I like the younger team to play with more energy and enthusiasm. I like the Nets to make it 3 road wins in a row or come very close to doing so on Friday.

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: BROOKLYN NETS +4