Monday NBA Best Bets Jan. 5: Can Detroit cover against NY as home dogs?

Monday features 8 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET. Can the Pistons cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Knicks? Will the Clippers defeat the Warriors by 2+ points at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood? Both games are on Peacock, and I’ll pick both contests below. Read on for our Monday NBA Best Bets Jan. 5 article.

NBA Best Bet: Detroit Pistons +2.5 over New York Knicks

I like Detroit here. The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons seem poised to cover the 2.5-point spread against the sliding Knicks. Boasting a solid 8-7 ATS record at home and a dominant 6-1 ATS mark as underdogs this year, Detroit consistently outperforms expectations when catching points. The Pistons’ 13-11 ATS record in conference games further underscores their competitive edge in high-stakes Eastern Conference matchups. With Cade Cunningham leading a top-five defense and New York currently reeling from three consecutive outright losses, the Pistons’ grit should neutralize the Knicks’ star duo. Expect a physical, narrow contest at Little Caesars Arena where Detroit’s resilience rewards the home underdog. Final score projection: DETROIT PISTONS 115, NEW YORK KNICKS114.

NBA Best Bet: Los Angeles Clippers -1.5 over Golden State Warriors

I’d take L.A. in this one. The Clippers are primed to cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Their historical dominance is undeniable, as Los Angeles has gone 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Golden State. The Clippers also bring elite momentum into the Intuit Dome, having posted a 6-1 ATS record in their last 7 games overall. With James Harden facilitating a high-octane offense and Kawhi Leonard locking down key scorers, the Clippers’ consistency at home should outpace a road-weary Warriors squad. Final score projection: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 118, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 114.

