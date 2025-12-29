Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 29: Can Miami win as home dogs against Denver?

Monday features 11 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET. Can the Hornets cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Bucks? Will the Nuggets defeat the Heat by 3+ points at the Kaseya Center? Read on for our Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 29 article.

NBA Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets +3.5 over Milwaukee Bucks

I like the Hornets here. Despite recent injuries, Charlotte’s offensive efficiency relies on their top-six volume of three-point shooting and elite rebounding, where they currently rank 5th in the league. Defensively, the Hornets excel at limiting second-chance opportunities, a necessity against Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Charlotte’s reliability in this spot is backed by their 7-5 ATS record as home underdogs and a strong 14-10 ATS mark in conference play this season. Historically, the Hornets have dominated this matchup at the window, going 4-1 ATS in their last five against the Bucks. Expect LaMelo Ball’s playmaking to keep this close against a struggling Bucks defense. Final score projection: CHARLOTTE HORNETS 114, MILWAUKEE BUCKS 112.

NBA Best Bet: Miami Heat +2.5 over Denver Nuggets

I’d take the Heat in this game. Miami looks to capitalize on their defensive efficiency, specifically their ability to rank in the top three for defensive rebounding, to limit Denver’s second-chance points. Offensively, the Heat have been elite when scoring over 117 points (13-3 ATS), and they will lean on a healthy Bam Adebayo to navigate Denver’s 20th-ranked scoring defense. Miami’s betting trends are undeniable: they are a perfect 3-0 ATS as home underdogs, 9-7 ATS at the Kaseya Center, and a formidable 11-6 ATS as underdogs overall this season. With Erik Spoelstra’s tactical history against Denver, expect Miami to dictate the tempo and stay within the number. Final score projection: MIAMI HEAT 120, DENVER NUGGETS 119.

Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 29

