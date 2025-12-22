Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 22: Can New Orleans knock off Dallas?

Last Updated on December 23, 2025 2:20 am by Alex Becker

Monday features 7 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET. Can the Pelicans cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the Mavericks on Monday night? Will Detroit defeat Portland by 6+ points against the Trail Blazers in the Pacific Northwest? Read on for our Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 22 article.

NBA Best Bet: New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 over Dallas Mavericks

I like the Pelicans here. New Orleans should cover the 1.5-point spread at home vs Dallas by controlling the pace and exploiting efficiency gaps. The Pelicans push a solid tempo, generate high-quality offense at home, and have shown improved offensive and defensive execution in recent wins. Conversely, Dallas struggles to sustain efficient scoring and has defensive lapses that can lead to easy points. A few betting trends point to the Pelicans winning and covering. To wit, New Orleans is 11-5-1 ATS as a home favorite this season, 5-3-1 ATS in their last 9 vs Dallas, and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Expect the Pelicans to stay in front and finish. Final score projection: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 112, DALLAS MAVERICKS 108.

NBA Best Bet: Portland Trail Blazers +5.5 over Detroit Pistons

I’d take Portland in this game. Final score projection: PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 122, DETROIT PISTONS 119.

