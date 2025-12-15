Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 15: Can Denver win 4 straight vs. Houston?

Monday night features 5 NBA games sprinkled throughout the evening. Can the Pistons cover the spread as small road underdogs on Monday night? Can the Rockets earn a tough road win against the Nuggets? Both games are on Peacock. Read on for our Monday NBA Best Bets Dec. 15 column.

NBA Best Bet: Boston Celtics -1.5 over Detroit Pistons

I like the Celtics here. Boston is well-positioned to cover the 1.5-point spread against Detroit by controlling the game’s pace, getting good shots on offense, and preventing good shots on defense. The Celtics are comfortable playing faster when matchups allow, but they can also slow the game down and force Detroit into half-court possessions where Boston’s defensive efficiency and rim protection stand out. Offensively, Boston’s spacing and ball movement generate cleaner looks than Detroit typically allows, while the Pistons’ inconsistent shot creation makes it hard to keep getting good looks for 48 minutes. Even if Detroit hangs around early, Boston’s two-way execution should prove to be the difference late. Final note: Boston is 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall and 10-8 ATS in conference games this year. Final score projection: BOSTON CELTICS 120, DETROIT PISTONS 114.

NBA Best Bet: Denver Nuggets -1.5 over Houston Rockets

I like Denver to cover here. Denver is in a strong spot to cover the 1.5 points at home against Houston by winning the efficiency battle on both ends and controlling the game’s tempo. The Nuggets are far more reliable in the half-court, ranking stronger offensively with elite ball movement and shot quality while also defending more efficiently at the rim and being stronger on the glass. Playing at altitude further favors Denver’s ability to dictate pace late, where Houston could become fatigued and unable to keep up. The Rockets have been less consistent away from home, to boot. The Nuggets have also dominated this matchup recently, going 3-0 straight up and 3-0 ATS in their last three games vs. Houston. Denver is also 11-7 ATS in conference games this year. Final score projection: DENVER NUGGETS 116, HOUSTON ROCKETS 111.

