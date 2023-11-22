    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Mavericks vs. Lakers

    The Dallas Mavericks head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Wednesday night at 10:30 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Mavericks vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Dallas Mavericks are 9-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-7 ATS this season.

    The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-9 ATS this season.

    Mavericks vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

    553 Dallas Mavericks (-1.5) at 554 Los Angeles Lakers (+1.5); o/u 236

    10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Mavericks vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Mavericks shooting guard Seth Curry is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s road tilt with the Lakers due to right hip soreness. Curry is averaging 3.4 points per game in 10.1 minutes per contest for Dallas this season.

    Dallas power forward Maxi Kleber will miss Wednesday’s game with a right small toe dislocation. Kleber is averaging 3.4 points per game in 18.0 minutes per contest this year. 

    Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Lakers shooting guard Gabe Vincent will sit out Wednesday’s game due to what’s been termed a left knee effusion. Vincent is averaging 6.0 points per game in 28.0 minutes per contest this year and is targeting early December for a potential return date.

    Los Angeles small forward Cam Reddish exited his team’s game on Tuesday night due to left groin soreness, and his status is up in the air for Wednesday’s home date with Dallas. Reddish is seventh on the team in scoring this season with 7.9 points per game and he’s been playing an average of 25.3 minutes per contest for the Lakers this year.

    Dallas is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

    Dallas is 4-1 ATS as a road favorite this season.

    The Lakers are 10-16-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage against their opponent since the start of last season. That’s the fourth-worst mark in the league during that span.

    Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS after a win this season.

    The over is 11-3 in Dallas’s games this season. That’s tied for the second-highest over percentage in the league.

    Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    The Dallas Mavericks have owned the Los Angeles Lakers of late. Dallas is 7-2-1 ATS and 7-3 straight-up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles. The Mavericks have beaten the Lakers twice in a row and twice against the spread in the last two games between these clubs in Crypto.com Arena.

    Dallas is doing it with offense this season. The Mavs rank second in the NBA in offensive efficiency and second in the league in points scored per game. Dallas will also have the rest advantage in this contest. The Mavericks last played at home on Sunday night, while the Lakers played at home on Tuesday night. In what should be a high-scoring back-and-forth affair, I like the Mavericks to win and cover the number in L.A. on Wednesday night.

    Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -1.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com