Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Wednesday night at 10:30 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Mavericks vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Dallas Mavericks are 9-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-7 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-9 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Dallas Mavericks (-1.5) at 554 Los Angeles Lakers (+1.5); o/u 236

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Mavericks vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks shooting guard Seth Curry is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s road tilt with the Lakers due to right hip soreness. Curry is averaging 3.4 points per game in 10.1 minutes per contest for Dallas this season.

Dallas power forward Maxi Kleber will miss Wednesday’s game with a right small toe dislocation. Kleber is averaging 3.4 points per game in 18.0 minutes per contest this year.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers shooting guard Gabe Vincent will sit out Wednesday’s game due to what’s been termed a left knee effusion. Vincent is averaging 6.0 points per game in 28.0 minutes per contest this year and is targeting early December for a potential return date.

Los Angeles small forward Cam Reddish exited his team’s game on Tuesday night due to left groin soreness, and his status is up in the air for Wednesday’s home date with Dallas. Reddish is seventh on the team in scoring this season with 7.9 points per game and he’s been playing an average of 25.3 minutes per contest for the Lakers this year.

Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Dallas is 4-1 ATS as a road favorite this season.

The Lakers are 10-16-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage against their opponent since the start of last season. That’s the fourth-worst mark in the league during that span.

Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS after a win this season.

The over is 11-3 in Dallas’s games this season. That’s tied for the second-highest over percentage in the league.

Mavericks vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Dallas Mavericks have owned the Los Angeles Lakers of late. Dallas is 7-2-1 ATS and 7-3 straight-up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles. The Mavericks have beaten the Lakers twice in a row and twice against the spread in the last two games between these clubs in Crypto.com Arena.

Dallas is doing it with offense this season. The Mavs rank second in the NBA in offensive efficiency and second in the league in points scored per game. Dallas will also have the rest advantage in this contest. The Mavericks last played at home on Sunday night, while the Lakers played at home on Tuesday night. In what should be a high-scoring back-and-forth affair, I like the Mavericks to win and cover the number in L.A. on Wednesday night.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -1.5