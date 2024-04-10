Mavericks vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to Miami to face the Heat on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Heat cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 49-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 47-32 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 44-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-38-2 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Dallas Mavericks (-6.5) at 536 Miami Heat (+6.5); o/u 215.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: ESPN

Mavericks vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will miss Wednesday’s game against the Heat due to right knee soreness. He should be back sometime this month. Lively is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 55 appearances for Dallas this season.

Dallas shooting guard Josh Green (ankle) and power forward Greg Brown III (personal) both missed Tuesday night’s game against Charlotte, and their status is up in the air for Wednesday’s road tilt with the Heat. Green would be the bigger loss of the two as he is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest in 26.6 minutes per game this season.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat forward Duncan Robinson missed his team’s game on Tuesday night due to a back injury, and he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game. Despite the questionable tag, it’s quite possible that Robinson sits out Wednesday as he apparently didn’t “fully feel like himself” in his last game action.

Heat shooting guard Terry Rozier sat out Tuesday’s road tilt with the Hawks with neck spasms, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest. Rozier is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 assists per game in 30 starts for Miami this season.

Miami shooting guard Tyler Herro played 48 minutes and scored 33 points in his team’s double-overtime win over the Hawks on Tuesday night. But he indicated that the team may rest him for Wednesday’s game as it will be the second night of a back-to-back.

Mavericks vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Dallas is 10-3 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Miami is 17-23-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Miami is an NBA-worst 1-8 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Mavericks vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Dallas is playing as well as any team in the NBA of late. The Mavericks are 9-1 straight up and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games. They are also 26-13 ATS as the road team and 33-16 ATS as a favorite this season. The scoring combination of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has frequently been too much for opposing teams to handle.

Miami is in a bad spot here. The Heat needed double-overtime to beat a middling Hawks team 117-111 on Tuesday night and Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Nikola Jovic all played 40+ minutes in that contest. The injury report is worth keeping an eye on as Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro are both questionable for Wednesday’s game, with the latter likely sitting out for rest purposes. For all of those reasons, I like Dallas to win and cover on the road in Miami on Wednesday night.

Mavericks vs. Heat Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -6.5