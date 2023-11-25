Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Saturday night at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Mavericks cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Mavericks vs. Clippers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Dallas Mavericks are 10-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-7 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 6-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-9 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Dallas Mavericks (-1.5) at 512 Los Angeles Clippers (+1.5); o/u 237.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Mavericks vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will miss Saturday’s game against the Clippers with a lower back contusion. Lively is averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 13 starts for Dallas this season.

Dallas power forward Maxi Kleber will sit out Saturday’s game with a right-toe injury. Kleber averaged 5.9 points per game in 37 contests for the Mavericks last season. The absence of Lively and Kleber should lead to more minutes for Dwight Powell and Josh Green on Saturday.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers forward Paul George was superb in his team’s 116-106 home loss to the Pelicans on Friday night. In that game, George scored 34 points on 14 of 30 shooting from the field, grabbed 8 rebounds, and drained 4 three-pointers. George leads the Clippers in scoring with 24.8 points per game this season.

Los Angeles guard Norman Powell offered some scoring punch off the bench on Friday. In his team’s loss to New Orleans, Powell poured in 20 points, recorded 3 steals, and shot over 50% both from the field and from deep.

Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

Los Angeles is 5-7 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Dallas is 5-1 ATS as a road favorite this season.

The Clippers are 6-10 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season. That’s the third-worst figure in the league over that stretch.

The Clippers are 8-13 ATS with the rest disadvantage since 2022. That’s the third-worst mark in the league over that span.

Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

The Clippers trading for James Harden seemed like a desperation move. It has yet to pay off. Los Angeles is 3-6 straight up in games that Harden has played in since the trade, and two of those wins came over San Antonio who currently sits at 3-13 and holds the third-worst record in the league. The Clippers’ defense isn’t bad, as they rank in the top 8 in both defensive efficiency and points allowed per game. It’s their offense that’s the problem.

The Clippers rank 18th in offensive efficiency, 17th in points scored per game, 15th in effective field goal percentage, and 16th in true shooting percentage. For a team with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, those numbers should be alarming. The Clippers’ mediocrity on offense won’t be enough to contend with a Mavericks offense that ranks third in offensive efficiency and third in points scored per game. I’ll take Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Dallas on the road in this contest.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -1.5