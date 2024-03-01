Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Mavericks head to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Celtics cover the 9.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 34-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-27 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 46-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-27-3 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Dallas Mavericks (+9.5) at 556 Boston Celtics (-9.5); o/u 236.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 1, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Mavericks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is questionable to play on the road against the Celtics on Friday night. He’s nursing a broken nose and a left ankle sprain. Doncic leads the NBA in scoring this season with 34.4 points per game. If he’s unable to play, Dallas could turn to a combination of Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jaden Hardy to fill his minutes.

It’s worth noting that Doncic did suit up and play well for Dallas in their 136-125 road win over Toronto on Wednesday night. The perennial MVP candidate out of Slovenia led the Mavericks in points (30), rebounds (11), and assists (16) in his team’s much-needed road victory.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown was elite against the 76ers on Tuesday night. The Cal alum posted a team-high 31 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field and 8 of 10 shooting from the foul line. Brown added 6 rebounds, a made three-pointer, an assist, and a steal to round out his stat line.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis also had a standout game on Tuesday. The big man from Latvia recorded a double-double by scoring 23 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Porzingis shot 5 of 12 from the field, 1 of 2 from long range, and 12 of 12 from the charity stripe in the win.

Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 18-10 ATS on the road this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league.

Dallas is 9-6 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Boston is 21-22-2 ATS after a win this season.

Boston is 9-10 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Dallas has been playing quite well of late. The Mavericks are 8-2 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games. What’s more, Dallas is 24-22 in non-division games this year. The Mavs are 6th in offensive efficiency, 7th in points per game, 6th in effective field goal percentage, and 9th in true shooting percentage on the campaign. As long as Luka Doncic plays, Dallas will have a good shot at covering.

Boston is 64-65-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2021 season. They are 24-25 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of the 2022 campaign. It’s also worth noting that Boston hasn’t been too consistent in covering at home this year. The Celtics are an NBA-best 27-3 straight-up at home this season, but they are only 16-14 ATS at TD Garden in 2023-24. The oddsmakers have begun pumping up Boston’s lines at home, and that’s why I think this line is as high as it is. I like Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavs to cover this one on the road on Friday night.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +9.5