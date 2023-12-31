Magic vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Orlando Magic travel to Phoenix to face the Suns on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Suns cover the 6-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Suns betting prediction.

The Orlando Magic are 19-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-10 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 16-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-19-1 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

587 Orlando Magic (+6) at 588 Phoenix Suns (-6); o/u 230.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Magic vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (knee), shooting guard Gary Harris (calf), point guard Markelle Fultz (knee), and power forward Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) are all listed as questionable to play on Sunday night in Phoenix. The most significant loss of the three would likely be Carter as he’s started 10 games at center and averaged 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season.

Orlando shooting guard Joe Ingles has been ruled out ahead of Sunday’s road tilt with Phoenix due to a sprained left ankle. Ingles is putting up 4.9 points per game in 18.2 minutes per contest this year.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns small forward Nassir Little will sit out Sunday with knee soreness. The North Carolina alum is averaging 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 15.7 minutes per contest in 2023. Eric Gordon and Keita Bates-Diop could see an uptick in playing time if Little is unable to go on Sunday.

Phoenix small forward Josh Okogie is probable to play on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. Okogie is averaging 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 25 games of action this season.

Magic vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Phoenix.

Orlando is 12-7 ATS as an underdog this season.

Phoenix is 7-14-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

Phoenix is 6-11 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Magic vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Put simply, Orlando has been one of the best teams against the number this season, while Phoenix has been one of the worst. Orlando is a league-best 11-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season, while Phoenix is 6-11 ATS in that same spot. The Magic are 6-2 ATS in non-conference games this season while the Suns are 2-6-1 ATS against foes from the opposite conference. Orlando is 9-6 ATS on the road this year, while Phoenix is 5-12 ATS as the home squad this season.

The Suns are the second-worst team at home against the spread in 2023, behind only the Atlanta Hawks. Phoenix traded away a lot of their roster depth to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and they’ve felt that lack of depth in the early part of the season in 2023. I think Orlando is the younger and deeper team, and that’s one of the reasons I like the Magic to cover the number on the road in Phoenix on Sunday night.

Magic vs. Suns Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +6