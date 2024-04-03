Magic vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Orlando Magic head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Pelicans cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

The Orlando Magic are 44-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 48-27 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 45-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 41-33-1 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Orlando Magic (+4.5) at 514 New Orleans Pelicans (-4.5); o/u 207.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Magic vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic guard Caleb Houstan is questionable to play on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness. The Michigan alum is averaging 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest in 14.1 minutes per game this season.

Orlando small forward Franz Wagner was terrific in his team’s narrow 104-103 home win over Portland on Monday night. In that game, the former #8 overall pick recorded 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 made three-pointer. Wagner is second on the club in scoring with 19.6 points per game in 2024.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram won’t play on Wednesday as he nurses a bone contusion in his left knee. That injury will likely keep him out for multiple weeks and he is hoping to return in mid-April. The former Duke Blue Devil is second on the team in scoring with 20.9 points per game this year.

New Orleans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado will also sit out Wednesday’s game. He’s dealing with a right oblique strain. Alvarado is averaging 6.9 points and 2.1 assists per game in 17.8 minutes per contest this season.

Magic vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against New Orleans.

Orlando is an NBA-best 28-15 ATS after a win this season.

New Orleans is 22-24-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

New Orleans is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Magic vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Orlando has the best record in the NBA against the number this season. Because of that, the Magic have a favorable ATS record in several different scenarios that are relevant for Wednesday’s contest. Orlando is 17-11 ATS in non-conference games, and 22-14 ATS as the road team this season. What’s more, the Magic are 23-18 ATS as an underdog and 38-22 ATS in non-division games this season.

Both teams will be playing this game on 1 day of rest. This favors the Magic. Orlando is 31-13 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 29-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Both of those figures are the best in the NBA. And finally, the Magic are 8-2 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Pelicans. For all of those reasons, I like Orlando to cover on the road in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +4.5