Magic vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Orlando Magic head to Indy to take on the Pacers on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Magic cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The Orlando Magic are 16-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-9 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 14-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-14 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Orlando Magic (+1.5) at 534 Indiana Pacers (-1.5); o/u 243.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Magic vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic shooting guard Jalen Suggs is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Pacers due to a left wrist sprain. Suggs is averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game for Orlando in 24 starts this year.

Orlando shooting guard Joe Ingles is also listed as questionable for this weekend’s tilt with Indiana. He’s nursing a left ankle sprain that has kept him out of the club’s last three contests. Ingles is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists per game in 18.2 minutes per contest this season.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Indiana superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to play with a left ankle sprain on Saturday. Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points and an NBA-high 12.0 assists per game for the Pacers on the campaign. T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard should see increased playing time if Haliburton can’t go.

Pacers power forward Jalen Smith is questionable for Saturday’s clash with the Magic. He is nursing a left knee bruise. Smith is averaging 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per contest this season. He last played in his team’s game on Wednesday but was out for nearly a month before that.

Magic vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Indiana.

Orlando is 6-4 ATS after a loss this season.

Indiana is 27-30-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Indiana is 8-12 ATS in non-division games this season. That’s the fifth-worst mark in the league.

Magic vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Orlando has been one of the best teams against the number all season. The Magic are 15-7 ATS in non-division games and an NBA-best 10-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. What’s more, Orlando is 10-7 ATS as an underdog and a league-best 9-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. Indiana’s defense is allowing 126.0 points per game this season, which ranks second-worst in the league. I doubt the Pacers can get enough stops to win this game outright, which is why I’m on the Magic on the road in this one.

Magic vs. Pacers Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +1.5