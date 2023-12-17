Magic vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Orlando Magic remain in Boston to face the Celtics on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET. Can the Magic cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Orlando Magic are 16-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-7 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 19-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-11-2 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Orlando Magic (+8.5) at 570 Boston Celtics (-8.5); o/u 227.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Magic vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic small forward Joe Ingles (ankle) and point guard Jalen Suggs (hand) are both questionable to play against the Celtics on Sunday. Suggs is averaging 12.5 points per game in 22 starts and Ingles is scoring an average of 4.9 points per game across 22 appearances off the bench this season.

Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest with a broken finger and point guard Markelle Fultz is doubtful due to left knee tendinitis. Both players have only suited up five times for Orlando this year, but they both rank in the top seven on the club in per-game scoring thus far in 2023.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Boston reserve center Luke Kornet won’t play in his club’s home tilt with Orlando on Sunday as he works his way back from a thigh injury. Kornet is averaging 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 12.9 minutes per contest this year.

Boston reserve guard Dalano Banton is questionable to play on Sunday due to an illness. Banton is averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 8.3 minutes per contest for the Celtics in 2023.

Magic vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Boston.

Orlando is 5-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Boston is 8-9-1 ATS after a win this season.

Boston is 4-6-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Magic vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

This is a really good spot for the Magic. Orlando is an NBA-best 9-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. They last played in Boston on Friday night and lost 128-111, but I like their chances to bounce back in this contest.

The Magic are a league-best 10-2 ATS when playing on one day of rest this season. The youth of their team is likely a big reason for that. What’s more, Orlando has been tremendous against the Eastern Conference this season. The Magic are 11-5 ATS in conference games thus far in 2023, and that’s the fourth-best mark in the league. Put simply, Orlando has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the number all season (17-7 ATS, 70.8% cover rate), and I like them to continue that trend in a rematch against the top team in the East on the road in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +8.5