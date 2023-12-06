Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Orlando Magic head to Cleveland to face the Cavs on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Magic cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Magic vs. Cavaliers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Orlando Magic are 14-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-5 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 11-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-11-2 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Orlando Magic (+4.5) at 564 Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5); o/u 222.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Magic vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Orlando point guard Markelle Fultz will miss Wednesday’s game against Cleveland due to left knee tendinitis. Fultz is averaging 11.4 points per game in 5 contests for the Magic in 2023. Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. will also sit out Wednesday’s road clash with the Cavaliers. He’s nursing a broken finger on his left hand. Carter is averaging 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest in 5 stars for Orlando this year.

Magic small forward Johnathan Isaac is questionable to play with a right ankle sprain on Wednesday. Isaac is averaging 6.3 points per game in 13.4 minutes per contest on the campaign.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers shooting guards Caris LeVert (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) will both miss Wednesday’s home tilt with the Magic. LeVert is averaging 14.9 points per game in 16 games of action this season.

Cleveland power forward Dean Wade hasn’t played since November 21st due to an ankle sprain. He’s questionable for Wednesday night’s game against Orlando. Wade is averaging 3.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 20.3 minutes per contest in 2023.

Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 4-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Orlando is 9-4 ATS as an underdog this season.

Cleveland is 2-5-1 ATS as a home favorite this year.

Cleveland is 3-7 ATS after a win this season.

Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Orlando has been one of the best teams against the number all season. They are 15-5 ATS overall and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games. The Magic are also 3-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. Their last game was on Saturday against the Nets. Cleveland’s last game was also on Saturday, and that bodes well for Orlando. The Magic are an NBA-best 7-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Cleveland is only 1-3 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year, which bolsters Orlando’s chances even more. I’m a believer in the Magic’s #6 ranked scoring defense, which is why I’m backing Orlando on the road in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +4.5